https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/smartmatic-demands-retractions-fox-news-and-two-other-outlets?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Election technology company Smartmatic is accusing multiple media outlets of disseminating falsehoods and calling for those outlets to issue retractions.

“Smartmatic announced today that it is issuing legal notices and retraction demand letters to Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network for publishing false and defamatory statements,” the company said in a Monday press release. “The demand letters identify dozens of factually inaccurate statements made by each of the organizations as part of a ‘disinformation campaign’ to injure Smartmatic and discredit the 2020 U.S. election.”

In a letter to Fox News that was obtained by Mediaite, litigation counsel for Smartmatic highlighted remarks from individuals such as attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others, alleging that the comments were untrue.

“Fox News used its anchors and on-air guests, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, to spread lies about a company that had absolutely nothing to do with the voting that took place in areas at the heart of the ‘conspiracies’ discussed following the 2020 U.S. election,” the letter said.

“Smartmatic demands a full and complete retraction of all false and defamatory statements and reports published by Fox News,” the letter said. “This retraction must be done with the same intensity and level of coverage that you used to defame the company in the first place. Further, Smartmatic requests that you take all necessary steps to preserve communications, videos/recordings, documentation, drafts, and all other material related to the Reports. This letter serves as notice of potential legal claims against Fox News, its reporters, anchors, producers, and on-air guests by my client.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

