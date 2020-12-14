https://hannity.com/media-room/speaker-pelosi-the-climate-crisis-is-the-existential-threat-of-our-time/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi publicly labeled the “climate crisis” the “existential threat of our time” Monday; saying a global effort is needed to protect America’s “national security” amid the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

“The climate crisis is the existential threat of our time, jeopardizing our public health, our economy, our national security and the whole of God’s creation,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Recognizing the urgency of this crisis and its priority for House Democrats, it is a privilege to once again name Congresswoman Kathy Castor as Chair of the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis for the 117th Congress. Under her tireless, experienced leadership, the Select Committee has proven to be an essential force in our work to combat the climate crisis with the bold, innovative thinking that the American people demand. As we look toward the future, this Select Committee will continue to champion ambitious progress to protect our communities, promote justice, create good-paying jobs and safeguard our planet for generations to come.”

“Over the past two years, our Select Committee on the Climate Crisis brought together a historic coalition of scientists, union leaders, faith advocates, farmers, tribal leaders, business leaders and environmental justice champions to deliver a comprehensive, just and actionable plan for Congress to act on climate,” said Chair Kathy Castor. “The Select Committee’s ‘Solving the Climate Crisis’ report is the most detailed, sweeping climate plan in American history, laying a science-based foundation that rebuilds our economy through clean energy jobs, ensures clean air and keeps America competitive in the 21st century. In the 117th Congress, the outstanding members of the Committee will proudly work with Speaker Pelosi and the Biden-Harris Administration to turn these climate solutions and clean energy investments into a reality.”

