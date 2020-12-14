https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/supreme-court-cowards/

Dec. 11, 2020, will be known as the day the U.S. Supreme Court shirked its responsibility to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States. It ruled that the plaintive (Texas plus 19 other states) had no standing in the enforcement of the contract (the Constitution) concerning election procedures in four other states (Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania) even though all 50 states are the principles to that contract.

The Supreme Court punted its responsibility. It ignored Article III, Section 2, of that contract, which states: “The Judicial Power shall extend … to Controversies between two or more States; … In all Cases affecting … those in which a State shall be Party, the supreme Court shall have original Jurisdiction.”

“Original jurisdiction” allows the Supreme Court to look at all evidence instead of just the application of law as an appellate court. By declaring a lack of standing, the Supreme Court will not look at the evidence at all.

By its ruling, the Supreme Court and the rulings of lower courts refused to address election fraud in the 2020 election, including:

changes to election procedures in violation to the Constitution;

ballot harvesting;

ballot destruction;

more votes than registered voters in several precincts;

blatant vote switching by machine software;

electronic ballot box stuffing;

simultaneous suspension of vote counting in the dead of night in five states controlled by Democrats in three different time zones when Trump was significantly ahead in each, resuming three hours later with Biden then ahead in each;

acceptance of ballots that did not meet election requirements and co-mingling those ballots with other ballots so they could not be singled out for review; and

statistically unbelievable vote counts where Trump received fewer than 1% of the votes.

The Supreme Court and lower courts rewarded the philosophies of the left, deep state, communists and American oligarchs that might makes right and that the end justifies the means.

The courts rewarded cheating, riots as extortion, mob rule, lies, media bias and the use of the virus from China as justification to deviate from defined legislative election processes.

The ramifications of this will stretch well into the future … might makes right; the end justifies the means. The rule of law is dead.

Those actions of election fraud were criminal, not just violations of the contract between the states. So who is investigating those criminal actions? Since the ones who committed the criminal acts are the ones who should be investigating them, who will be doing the investigations?

The whole world is watching and now understands that America’s deep state interferes in elections, even its own elections, and that the U.S. does not have the resolve to fix it. It sees that our courts are powerless to enforce the rule of law against American oligarchs and the deep state, so they look for loopholes like “standing” to get them off the hook.

They are cowards at best and part of the deep state at worst, officials who cannot be trusted to “protect and defend” the interests of we the people as articulated in the U.S. Constitution.

