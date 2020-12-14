https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-sides-colorado-church-over-states-cap-worshipers-services?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with a Colorado church’s challenge a state coronavirus mandate that limits the number of worshipers allowed at services.

The court filing pointed to large-scale protests being permitted under the First Amendment, while the state fails to provide the same constitutional right for churches, according to the Washington Times.

The legal challenge by the High Plains Harvest Church asks for an injunction to halt Colorado’s requirement of 50 people or less for services while not enforcing the same capacity limits on secular businesses.

The case came before the the high court after a lower court had sided with Colorado, which upheld the state’s coronavirus-related restrictions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

