The GOP-led Texas legislature on Monday passed a resolution to cast all of the state’s 38 Electoral College votes for President Trump and to ask legislatures in four swing states to take similar action.

However, the four states – Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – had already cast their votes.

The Electoral College on Monday declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race over Trump.

The results of Electoral College meetings in Washington, D.C. and states across the country will now go to Congress to be certified on Jan. 6.

The resolution was passed days after the Supreme Court rejected Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s effort to overturn the election results in the four states.

The case alleged that those states made changes to election policies without the approval of their state legislatures, which would amount to a constitutional violation. Seventeen additional state attorneys signed onto Paxton’s lawsuit, which the high court dismissed for lack of standing. More than 120 Republican members of Congress joined a brief last week, in support of Paxton’s suit.

At the January meeting, Congress is scheduled to accept the results of Monday’s vote. However, members can file written challenges to the results. A challenge can only be legitimized if it is signed by both a member of the House and the Senate. No GOP Senator has explicitly announced an intent to sign onto a written challenge, though several House Republican have said they intend to file challenges.

