https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/15/the-morning-briefing-wapo-idiot-thinks-biden-is-head-of-the-church-of-england-or-something-n1211130
About The Author
Related Posts
More Than Sixty 9-1-1 Calls Go Unanswered During Portland Riot
August 16, 2020
HCQ All Over Again: WaPo Trashes Blood Plasma COVID-19 Treatment After Trump Announces Breakthrough
August 24, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy