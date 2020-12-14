https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/15/the-morning-briefing-wapo-idiot-thinks-biden-is-head-of-the-church-of-england-or-something-n1211130
About The Author
Related Posts
Hmmm: Nevada Won't Announce Any More Election Results Until Thursday
November 4, 2020
Insanity Wrap #52: 'Mostly Peaceful' Riots Most Expensive in History
September 17, 2020
Obama's Cover Shot for InStyle Magazine Is the Most Cringeworthy Thing You've Ever Seen
December 1, 2020
Bellwether Counties Had a Clear Favorite for the 2020 Election
November 13, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy