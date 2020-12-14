https://noqreport.com/2020/12/14/this-explains-the-election-censorship-youtube-has-been-infiltrated-by-chinese-communist-party-linked-engineers/

In recent days, YouTube made an alarming announcement that the video platform behemoth would begin censoring any content questioning the deep state narrative: “Joe Biden won and is now your leader — accept it.”

Article originally published at Natural News.

Even while the Trump campaign and others were legally contesting the results for Biden in just enough swing states to ‘win’ — challenges that were accompanied by literally hundreds of witness statements in the form of sworn affidavits, the platform issued its blanket dictate: ‘There shall be no content allowed questioning Biden’s legitimacy.’

Now we know why.

As reported by the National Pulse, YouTube employs several software engineers who have ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and since we all know that Biden and his spawn do as well, that explains a lot.

Here’s what the outlet discovered:

— Tai Jinjiang is a software engineer who’s been with YouTube since 2019 and who previously worked for Guanghzou Shian Technology as a project manager. Tia provided details about his work for the firm, which is based in China, noting that he played a “major role in successful PLA certification of ShiAn terminal by [the] Minister of Public Security, State Secrecy Bureau, and IT Evaluation Center.”

Notes the National Pulse:

In other words, Jinjiang led software efforts on behalf of the PLA – appearing to reference China’s People’s Liberation Army – and a host of Chinese government-led intelligence bodies. What’s more, he notes he “garnered numerous staff awards for excellent performance.”

— Xiao Chen is listed as having become a software engineer at YouTube last month. He previously worked as a research assistant at Sun Yat-Sen University, which recently sent a researcher to the United States who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI over his China ties. The university’s Supercomputing Center has been on the U.S. government’s entity list since 2015. The list contains “people and companies the U.S. government deems a national security risk.”

— Xifei Huang is another software engineer and has been with the platform since February 2014 though he previously worked as a developer for Peking University in Beijing.

Researchers from Peking University have been sentenced in the U.S. for stealing American intellectual property and for failing to disclose to immigration officials their Chinese Communist Party affiliations.

“The university also counts former and current party apparatchiks among its leadership, including its leader: a former head of the country’s spy agency’s Beijing branch,” The National Pulse noted.

— Fan Yang has been employed as a software engineer by YouTube since April 2017 after doing an internship at China Telecom, which has been deemed by the Defense Department as having collaborated with the Chinese military for at least 20 years.

Fan was a research assistant at Fudan University, which recently took out “freedom of thought” from its charter after acceding to demands from the Chinese Communist Party. During Fan’s stint as an assistant, five Chinese military-tied hackers based at Fudan University were indicted for pilfering U.S. secrets.

The National Pulse adds:

The unearthed ties cast YouTube’s decision to ban all content disputing a victory for Joe Biden – the Chinese Communist Party’s preferred candidate – in an interesting light. It similarly calls into question reports of YouTube automatically deleting Chinese-language phrases critical of the Chinese Communist Party, which the platform attributed to “an error in our enforcement systems.”

The revelations also add to a growing list of American tech corporates hiring Chinese Communist Party-linked individuals including Facebook and Twitter.

As previously reported, ‘China Joe’ Biden and son Hunter have extensive business and financial ties to the ChiComs. What’s more, nearly his entire transition team and several people he has chosen to be in his Cabinet, if he is, in fact, actually inaugurated, also have close ties to the Communist regime in Beijing.

So essentially, after four years of Donald Trump trying to break down the ties China developed with U.S. officials and corporations, Biden is getting ready to reinstate them and give Beijing’s authoritarians a seat at the table of American government.

Where is the ‘mainstream media’ now? Or are they still focused on the ‘Trump-Russia’ lie?

Stay current with the growing China threat at NationalSecurity.news.

