RNC co-chair Tommy Hicks on Monday commended Attorney General Bill Barr for his work, but said Americans still want closure on the Russia hoax and Mueller probe.

Barr will leave his position this month, President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday.

“I’m not able to read into it. The political side is so far away from the Department of Justice and what happens there,” Hicks told Newsmax TV‘s “Spicer & Co.” on whether there would be pressure on Deputy AG Jeff Rosen to continue Barr’s work on investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

“But I do know that many Americans are frustrated with what happened over the past four years, this Russian hoax, what happened with the Mueller probe and people want answers. I’m hoping that there is transparency and that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for the American people to understand exactly what happened.”

Barr in early December gave extra protection to the prosecutor he appointed to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, granting him the authority to complete the work without easily being fired.

He also said the investigation of U.S. Attorney John Durham, who was appointed as a special counsel in October under the same federal regulations that governed special counsel Robert Mueller in the original Russia probe, had been narrowing to focus more on the conduct of FBI agents who worked on the Russia investigation, known by the code name of Crossfire Hurricane.

