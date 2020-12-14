https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530194-top-gop-senators-acknowledge-biden-as-president-elect-after-electoral-college

Several top Republican senators said Monday that they now consider Joe BidenJoe BidenMichigan to close legislative office buildings Monday due to ‘credible threats of violence’ Adviser says Atlanta mayor turned down Biden Cabinet offer Buttigieg tops list for Biden Transportation secretary: CNN MORE to be the president-elect after the Electoral College formally certified his White House win.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneMembers of both parties hail Supreme Court decision Window quickly closing for big coronavirus deal Congress ‘close’ to massive government funding deal MORE (R-S.D.) became the highest ranking senator to acknowledge Biden’s victory, saying that he was president-elect “as soon as he crosses the 270 vote threshold.”

“In my view that’s how in this country we decide presidential elections, that our Constitution and I believe in following the Constitution,” Thune told reporters shortly before Biden formally clinched 270 Electoral College votes.

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntWindow quickly closing for big coronavirus deal The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – COVID-19 vaccine moves ahead. Congress? Not so much Veterans healthcare fight snagging government funding deal MORE (Mo.), a member of GOP leadership and the No. 4 Senate Republican, added: “We’ve now gone through the constitutional process and the electors have voted so there’s a president-elect.”

Blunt, who heads the committee responsible for planning the inauguration, added in a separate statement that he would “work with president-elect Biden and his presidential inaugural committee to plan for the swearing-in ceremony.”

Contact with Biden’s team is already underway after the committee announced last month it would start coordinating planning.

Asked if Biden was the president elect, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoGOP hopes for escape hatch from showdown with Trump Biden says GOP senators have called to congratulate him McConnell in tough position as House eyes earmark return MORE (R-W.Va.), a member of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBipartisan group splitting 8 billion coronavirus proposal into two bills Hoyer says he’s open to slimmed down COVID-19 relief bill 2021: Reality politics vs. liberal fantasy MORE‘s (R-Ky.) leadership team, said that “it certainly looks that way.”

“I think it’s time to turn the page and begin a new administration,” Capito said.

Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanManchin slams Trump for ‘dangerous’ political ‘posturing’ during pandemic WaPo reporter says GOP has less incentive to go big on COVID-19 relief Republican frustration builds over Cabinet picks MORE (R-Ohio), another member of McConnell’s leadership team, said that the “Electoral College vote today makes clear that Joe Biden is now President-Elect.”

The acknowledgment from several members of GOP leadership comes after McConnell didn’t respond to reporters’ questions about Biden in the Capitol earlier Monday and hasn’t weighed in on the Electoral College vote since Biden formally crossed the 270 mark.

Republican lawmakers have faced near daily questions in recent weeks about if they acknowledge Biden as the president-elect after most refused to do so after last month’s election.

Only a handful of GOP senators had publicly acknowledged Biden’s White House victory and several were supportive of Trump’s legal challenges. Even as many senators acknowledged Biden’s win on Monday, Trump’s allies in the House are poised to drag out the fight for weeks as they plan a long-shot effort to challenge the results next month in Congress.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCoronavirus relief talks stall as liability issue foils negotiators The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Alibaba – Next steps for the Pfizer vaccine The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – COVID-19 vaccine moves ahead. Congress? Not so much MORE (R-S.C.) said he now accepted Biden as the president-elect and disclosed on Monday that the two have already talked.

“There’s things we can do together. Some things that we can’t do together it was a very pleasant conversation,” Graham said of the conversation.

Other GOP senators were less direct when asked in the Capitol if they consider Biden to be the president-elect, pointing to the Constitution.

“I don’t have to, the Constitution does,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley Chuck GrassleyBiden’s choice for Homeland Security secretary spells trouble GOP hopes for escape hatch from showdown with Trump Support grows for stimulus checks, but they may wait MORE (R-Iowa).

Asked if he acknowledged him as such, Grassley reiterated: “I follow the Constitution.”

Sen. John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoWyoming mask mandate backed by GOP lawmakers goes into effect OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Barrasso to seek top spot on Energy and Natural Resources Committee | Forest Service finalizes rule weakening environmental review of its projects | Biden to enlist Agriculture, Transportation agencies in climate fight Senate advances energy regulator nominees despite uncertainty of floor vote MORE (Wyo.), the No. 3 Republican senator, called a query about Biden’s status as president-elect a “gotcha question.”

“It’s what every senator is being asked. Three weeks ago the transition occurred in terms of the president said: access to the briefings and access to the money. That all occurred three weeks ago. So nothing changed,” he said. “This is the Constitution, and I believe in the Constitution.”

Others said Biden was president-elect, pending litigation. Trump and his allies have faced dozens of setbacks, including the Supreme Court rejecting a case last week, as they’ve sought to overturn the election in key states.

“They go through the Electoral College — yes — subject to any pending lawsuits that could change it. But we’re going through the standard process, and at that point in time, but then again you’ve got a couple more court cases that I expect to be settled, so pending that, yes,” said Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisMasterCard, Visa to stop allowing their cards to be used on Pornhub Hillicon Valley: 46 states and FTC file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook | YouTube to remove content that alleges widespread election fraud | European medical agency hit by cyberattack New Senate bill would allow victims to sue websites that host revenge porn, forced sexual acts MORE (R-N.C.).

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynMembers of both parties hail Supreme Court decision Window quickly closing for big coronavirus deal Sasse: Supreme Court ‘closed the book’ on election ‘nonsense’ MORE (R-Texas) said that he believed Biden is president-elect “subject to whatever additional litigation is ongoing.”

“I would say subject to any other litigation that could occur between now and January 20 the answer is yes,” he said.

