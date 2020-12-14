https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/uh-oh-joe-biden-coughs-way-press-conference-video/

Joe Biden coughed his way through a press conference where he prematurely declared victory on Monday evening.

Biden seemed to struggle to get through the beginning of his speech, repeatedly coughing and clearing his throat.

The coughing got progressively worse as the speech went on.

People on social media from all across the political spectrum noticed.

Who wants to bet that Kamala Harris is celebrating somewhere?

