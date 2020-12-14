https://hannity.com/media-room/update-help-the-pineapple-hill-saloon-click-here/

The owner of the Pineapple Hill Saloon spoke with Sean Hannity Monday to talk about the shutdown regulations in California and how hard it has been on her and so many others who are just trying to run their businesses. Newsom has declared the entertainment industry as an essential business, and as such they can film and work, and build their catered areas for food. One of those designated areas they built was right next to a fully functioning restaurant, belonging to Marsden.

A Los Angeles restaurant owner blasted Hollywood on Sunday for reportedly arguing that the entertainment industry cannot be compared to restaurants and bars amid the coronavirus pandemic and the associated lockdowns.

“It is a sad day when there is a huge humanitarian crisis in your backyard and you want to bicker over who is wearing a mask or who isn’t,” Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill owner Angela Marsden said.

Marsden made the comment on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday reacting to Hollywood executives reportedly defending the continued operation of film crews during the pandemic while other businesses in Los Angeles, including restaurants and bars, are forced to shut down due to new regulations in the city and state of California amid a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

“We are not a bar where everybody sits around with their masks off,” Momita Sengupta, Netflix’s vice president of physical production, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Visit their GoFundMePage HERE.

‘ROUTINE ERROR’: 6,700 North Carolina Residents ‘Incorrectly Told They Have Coronavirus’ via Text posted by Hannity Staff – 9.16.20 Nearly 7,000 residents in North Carolina were told via text message last week that they tested positive for the Coronavirus despite not actually having contracted the disease. “More than 6,700 individuals in Mecklenburg County in North Carolina were told in a text message sent from Mecklenburg County Health Department on Friday that they tested positive for COVID-19 and over 500 people were told through a county email that they were also infected with the novel coronavirus. But the results were incorrect due to a technical error by Health Space, the company they use for contact tracing, according to a statement on the county’s website,” reports Fox News. “An error during routine maintenance last Friday resulted in a county data vendor sending erroneous texts and email messages to people saying they were positive for COVID-19,” the statement on the county website said. “Very quickly we began to work with the vendor to understand the issue and make sure that it did not continue. Once corrected we were told that 6,727 text messages and 541 emails were sent to individuals who were already in their system. We then worked with the vendor to send a corrected text/email to all that received the erroneous one,” the email stated in part. Read the full report here. ‘SICKENING’: Backlash Grows Against Denver Democrat Who Supported Spreading Coronavirus at MAGA Rallies posted by Hannity Staff – 3.03.20 Denver’s Democratic Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is facing a growing backlash on social media this week after calling for those sick with the deadly Coronavirus to intentionally spread the disease at ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies. “Democrat Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca says that she stands in ‘solidarity’ with someone who says that they if they get the coronavirus that they will attend as many Trump rallies as possible She appears to have made the statement on her government Twitter account,” posted a reporter with the Daily Wire. These people are sick. https://t.co/74mEIJDOpa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 3, 2020 “These people are sick,” posted Donald Trump Jr. “This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice!” the Trump campaign War Room Twitter account posted in response. This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice! @CandiCdeBacaD9 https://t.co/NvCn6UA4Wd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020 Read the full report here. Source: Fox News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

