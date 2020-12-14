https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-sanctions-nato-ally-turkey-over-purchase-of-russian-missile-defense-system_3618584.html
The Trump administration on Monday imposed sanctions on its NATO ally Turkey over its purchase of a Russian missile defense system. The sanctions were imposed in response to a significant procurement of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and “include a ban on all U.S. export licenses and authorizations to SSB,” U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement. SSB, or the Presidency of Defense Industries, is a Turkish government institution. The sanctions include an asset freeze and visa restrictions on Dr. Ismail Demir, SSB’s president, and other SSB officers, the statement said. The Trump administration has warned Turkey several times before that the acquisition of Russia’s “S-400 system would endanger the security of U.S. military technology and personnel and provide substantial funds to Russia’s defense sector, as well as Russian access to the Turkish armed forces and defense industry,” Pompeo said in the statement. Turkey was offered “NATO-interoperable systems” as an …