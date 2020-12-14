https://noqreport.com/2020/12/14/with-ag-barr-gone-can-we-get-someone-in-there-we-can-trust/

The first duty of the highest ranking law enforcement official in the land, the Attorney General, is to defend the Constitution by enforcing the laws. Jeff Sessions failed to do that. Matthew Whitaker fulfilled his duties competently in his short stretch as acting-AG. William Barr was supposed to be a difference maker but turned out to be another Deep State pawn.

Now that he has officially resigned, it’s time for President Trump to make a bold move. He needs to find someone committed to the nation, the Constitution, and the people he or she is sworn to protect. I don’t know who that person is, but I know what traits they need to possess.

First and foremost, loyalty is paramount. No, I’m not referring to loyalty to President Trump, though that would be nice. We need an Attorney General who is loyal to America. That means when there’s an investigation into the Biden Crime Family, it needs to be addressed properly and not buried until after the election. Even former FBI Director Jim Comey knew this.

Second, the next Attorney General must be a person of action. We’ve had enough of people like Barr who talk a big game but do nothing. One can make a credible argument that Barr actually hampered the Justice Department from doing what little it tried to do under his reign. Assigning special counsels and prodding investigations along are meaningless if they do not result in justice being served.

Lastly, the next Attorney General needs to be someone who isn’t afraid to take on the swamp. If there’s one major regret from President Trump’s first term, it’s that he did not surround himself with people who were capable of fulfilling his biggest campaign promise, draining the swamp. Many were deeply embedded in the swamp and had no intentions of ever draining it.

The next Attorney General cannot be a Deep State lackey like Barr or a coward like Sessions. We need a strong man or woman to step into the position and bring law and order back to the United States of America.

