An Ohio woman received a birthday card from her mother this year — except her mother passed away two years ago.

What are the details?

According to Newsweek, Katrina Jones of Youngstown, Ohio, recently discovered a birthday card in her mailbox.

Confused, she quickly opened the card, which was dated June 20, 2015.

“To what do I owe this honor?” she asked of the card, which was not just five years late in arriving, but six months late in celebrating her birthday.

The return address, she said, was her mother’s address.

“Then I looked at the handwriting, and I said, ‘That’s my mother’s handwriting,'” she recalled.

She opened the card and found birthday regards and a note with a Bible verse scrawled on it.

The note read, “I know the thoughts I have toward you sayeth the Lord. Thoughts of peace and not of evil.”

The verse, from Jeremiah 29:11, reads, “For I know well the plans I have in mind for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare, not for woe!”

Jones said that she and her mother wondered about the missing card all those years ago, and never expected it to turn up on her doorstep two years after her mother’s death.

“I do remember many years ago and I think I’m safe to say it must have been 2015 and I remember her asking, ‘Hey, did you get a card from me?'” Jones recalled.

“Someone told me at work ‘It wasn’t meant for you to receive it back then,’ it was meant for me to receive now,” she added.

Jones, a customer service representative at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, shared the post on her LinkedIn page, writing, “It took 5 1/2 years for me to receive a birthday card and note from my mother. The message was right on time.”

