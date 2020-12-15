https://www.theepochtimes.com/50-million-americans-could-receive-covid-19-vaccine-by-january-hhs_3619164.html

Alex Azar, head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said on Monday that by the end of January, some 50 million Americans could have received their first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Azar made the remarks at a vaccine kickoff event at the George Washington University Hospital, which received its first shipment of the vaccine on Monday morning. Developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, the COVID-19 vaccine won emergency use authorization on Friday. “We literally have millions of doses right now getting out there to the American people,” Azar said. “And by next week, we believe we could be having a second vaccine.” Co-developed by Moderna and scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the second vaccine is pending approval for emergency use, with a review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expected on Dec. 17. If it’s approved, it will begin shipping …

