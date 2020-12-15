https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/alaskan-health-care-worker-suffers-anaphylactic-reaction-pfizer-vaccine?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A health care worker in Alaska is reportedly doing “well” and in stable condition after suffering a serious allergic reaction minutes after receiving the new Pfizer Inc. coronavirus vaccine.

The worker in question, who has been identified as a middle-aged woman, suffered anaphylactic shock and required hospitalization. She remains under monitoring by medical professionals — she will not be receiving the second dose of the two-jab vaccine.

Two similar incidents were recorded in initial vaccine recipients in the United Kingdom last week, as the major pharmaceutical company’s distribution begins across the western world. This is the first reported case of such an incident occurring in the United States. It will reportedly not impact the distribution plan across Alaska or the rest of the country.

