FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is pictured outside the company’s JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is pictured outside the company’s JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

December 15, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com urged a U.S. judge to toss out the Pentagon’s $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract award after the Defense Department in September said a court-ordered re-evaluation had determined Microsoft Corp’s proposal still represented the best value for the government.

The company’s Amazon Web Services unit said in a redacted Oct. 23 court filing unsealed Tuesday that the award to Microsoft must “be invalidated because it is the product of systematic bias, bad faith, and undue influence exerted by President Trump to steer the award away from” the company. It called it a “flawed and politically corrupted decision.”

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

