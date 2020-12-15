https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/americans-dont-believe-legitimate-election-senate-committee-hold-oversight-hearing-examine-irregularities-2020-election-tomorrow-morning/

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs will hold an oversight hearing to examine irregularities in the 2020 election Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM ET.

Former special prosecutor Ken Starr will be testifying tomorrow before the senate committee.

Ken Starr recently appeared on “Life, Liberty & Levin” and clearly explained that Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution gives plenary power to the state legislatures to choose their electors.

Starr said what happened in Pennsylvania is a “Constitutional travesty.”

WATCH:

The full list of witnesses for tomorrow’s hearing:

Kenneth W. Starr

Testifying in Personal Capacity

Donald Palmer

Commissioner

U.S. Election Assistance Commission

James R. Troupis

Attorney Troupis Law Firm

Francis X. Ryan

State Representative

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Jessie R. Binnall

Partner

Harvey & Binnall, PLLC

Christopher C. Krebs – recently fired by President Trump for saying the 2020 election was the most secure in US history.

Former Director (2018-2020) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Ron Johnson (R-WI) said, “A large percentage of Americans simply don’t think this was a legitimate election. That’s an unsustainable state of affairs for our country.”

WATCH:

We are holding an oversight hearing tomorrow to examine the irregularities in the 2020 election. A large percentage of Americans simply don’t think this was a legitimate election. That’s an unsustainable state of affairs for our country. https://t.co/VBRudicwU1 pic.twitter.com/sMuyt0L9AK — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) December 15, 2020

