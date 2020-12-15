https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/15/and-we-thought-joe-was-bad-yikes-dr-jill-bidens-opinion-on-minority-students-is-pretty-damn-racist-just-sayin-screenshot/
About The Author
Related Posts
L.A. County Supervisor BUSTED dining outdoors just hours after voting to ban outdoor dining because it's 'dangerous'
December 1, 2020
'I DID NOT RECANT': Alleged USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins demands a correction from the Washington Post
November 11, 2020
'Not the burn you think it is': Biden tweets crowd photo to throw shade at Trump and all his 'basement' mockery
October 31, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy