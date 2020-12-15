https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/going-pay-rent-socal-restaurant-owner-argues-brown-shirt-health-inspectors-issuing-citation-staying-open-video/

A California restaurant owner fed up with Newsom’s war on small businesses decided to fight back after brown shirt health inspectors harassed him and cited him for the ‘crime’ of staying open.

Anton Van Happen, owner of “Nick the Greek” in Ventura, California was cited by health inspectors because he put tables and chairs outside of his establishment as a form of protest.

Van Happen continued to only serve take out orders and never actually served customers in the outdoor seating, but he was cited anyway.

He followed all the rules, but health inspectors harassed him because of his protest.

“Are you going to pay my rent?!” he yelled at the brown shirts standing in his restaurant.

“Why aren’t you at Costco right now, there’s 500 people inside Costco!” a customer standing in the doorway of the restaurant yelled at the inspectors.

"Are you going to pay my rent ? says owner Anton Van Happen of 'Nick The Greek' to public health inspectors issuing him a citation for staying open after being issued a closure order. Things got tense pic.twitter.com/9eKCiAjDaw — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

The brown shirt cited the restaurant owner.

Here is the moment public health issues Anton Van Happen the owner of 'Nick The Greek' in Ventura a citation for remaining open after he was issued a closure order on Friday for having outdoor seating despite serving take-out only pic.twitter.com/0JJiEZckzd — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

After the health inspectors left, someone watching the reporter’s livestream called in and ordered $100 worth of food and a $100 tip for the staff.

After the public health inspectors left Anton's restaurant 'Nick The Greek', someone who was watching my livestream of the altercation called in and bought $100 worth of food to giveaway and a $100 tip for the staff. The person called in from Alaska pic.twitter.com/b2CnWbE9a7 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

