Arizona is doing what all states should be doing after yesterday’s shocking report was released of the Dominion voting systems used in Antrim County Michigan. Arizona is issuing subpoenas and is going to complete a forensic audit in their state of the 2020 election results for President.

Yesterday the results were released from a forensic audit performed in Antrim County in Michigan. The results were shocking, showing nearly 70% of all ballots were labeled for adjudication where they were then processes somewhere (which is unknown because this portion of the systems was tampered with).

Today, Arizona Rep. Mark Finchem announced a forensic audit is going to be performed in Arizona. He tweeted the following:

SUBPOENAS ISSUED! Forensic Audit to be completed – https://t.co/gxY1KW3JMs pic.twitter.com/7yCpiCH4S3 — Mark Finchem (@MarkFinchem) December 15, 2020

This is from a link in his tweet:

The Arizona Mirror reported last night:

…the Arizona Senate will issue subpoenas to inspect and audit ballot counting machines in Maricopa County, a top Republican senator announced Monday at the conclusion of a six-hour-long legislative hearing into the November election. During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, senators heard testimony from the county’s elections director, the chair of its board of supervisors, one of its chief attorneys about the 2020 election and two officials with the Arizona Attorney General’s Election Integrity Unit. They all testified that there was no evidence that President-elect Joe Biden’s win was achieved by fraud, manipulation or tampering, and repeatedly shot down questions from senators based on conspiracy theories. “I want voters to be 100% confident, to be as confident as I am in this process,” said Scott Jarrett, the county’s elections director. He noted that the county’s vote-counting machines aced every test in all three elections in 2020 — the presidential primary in March, the primary in August and the general in November. Still, Chairman Eddie Farnsworth, R-Gilbert, said he would issue subpoenas requiring the machines — and the software that powers them — be audited. The subpoenas will “ensure that at least the legislature has a process in place” to vet the “veracity” of the 2020 election, he said. “There is evidence of tampering, there is evidence of fraud,” Farnsworth said, despite the testimony to the contrary from state and county officials. He added that the legislative subpoenas will help restore confidence that the election was held free of “tampering, manipulation and fraud.”

