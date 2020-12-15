https://www.theblaze.com/news/arizona-subpoena-dominion-forensic-audit

Republican Arizona state Sen. Eddie Farnsworth said on Monday that he would issue subpoenas to forensically audit the Dominion Voting Systems machines used in Maricopa County during the 2020 election.

What are the details?

According to KJZZ-TV, Farnsworth argued that enough questions have been raised about the accuracy and security of the machines to justify the action, especially since Democratic candidate Joe Biden only narrowly defeated President Donald Trump by roughly 11,000 votes in the state.

The lawmaker’s announcement followed more than six hours of testimony on Monday in the Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee, of which Farnsworth is the chairman. During the hearing, Republican state senators grilled Maricopa County elections director Scott Jarrett over the reliability of the results.

The move came even as electors across the country, including those from Arizona, cast their votes for Biden, making him the president-elect.

“There is evidence of tampering, there is evidence of fraud,” Farnsworth said in announcing the action, according to the Arizona Mirror, adding that a forensic audit could help restore confidence that the election was fair and legal.

He argued the audit is a necessary action to address concerns “and try and see if we can reinsert some confidence in our election process.”

“We hold an audit and we see what the outcome is,” he said. “And then we can put this to rest.”

Farnsworth also said he got the impression from county officials that the very notion of fraud was something they were not interested in considering.

“I do have a concern that the county is taking the position that it just can’t happen,” he said. “There is a litany of white-collar crimes, digital crimes in the history of this country and this world of some very sophisticated people and the victims didn’t recognize it until some future time. I think it’s really, really dangerous for us to say, ‘It can’t happen.'”

Anything else?

A similar forensic audit of Dominion machines was conducted last week by Trump allies in Antrim County, Michigan — where 6,000 votes had been incorrectly flipped from Trump to Biden before the error was caught and corrected.

On Monday, a judge ordered that the results of the audit be released. In the report, Russell Ramsland of Allied Security Operations Group, the cyber firm that conducted the audit under supervision by county officials, claimed the equipment “is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

That conclusion has been disputed by state and company officials.

