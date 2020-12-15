https://www.theepochtimes.com/arizona-lawmakers-urge-congress-to-count-alternate-slate-of-trump-electors_3618928.html

A group of 22 Arizona legislators and eight legislators-elect on Monday signed a joint resolution urging Congress to count an alternate slate of electors for President Donald Trump entered by the state’s Republicans.

“It is the constitutional and legal obligation of the legislature of the state of Arizona to ensure that the state’s presidential electors truly represent the will of the voters of Arizona,” the resolution states.

The signers say that the 2020 general election was “marred by irregularities so significant as to render it highly doubtful whether the certified results represent the will of the voters.”

The resolution asks that Congress count the Trump electors or nullify all of the electors until a full forensic audit can be conducted. It further requests that Congress not consider any electors from Arizona until the state’s legislature deems the election to be final and all irregularities to be resolved.

Republicans in six other states entered alternate slates of electors on Monday, setting up a potentially contentious Electoral College vote count when Congress convenes on Jan. 6.

Republicans in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, New Mexico, and Nevada sent dueling slates of electors to Congress on Monday. The move is not unprecedented. Democrats in Hawaii in 1960 sent an alternate slate of electors for John F. Kennedy after the state’s governor certified Richard Nixon as the winner. Congress ultimately counted the Democrat electors.

Legacy media outlets largely ignored the Republican move and former Vice President Joe Biden made no mention of it during a speech in which he again claimed victory in the 2020 election. President Donald Trump has not conceded the race and continued to pursue legal challenges in battleground states.

A White House adviser on Dec. 14 predicted that alternate groups of electors would vote in multiple states, potentially leading to President Donald Trump winning reelection.

“The only date in the Constitution is January 20. So we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election,” Stephen Miller said on “Fox & Friends,” referring to Inauguration Day.

“As we speak today, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote, and we’re going to send those results up to Congress.”

Trump would need near-unanimous support from Senate Republicans to sustain a challenge to any of the seven states’ electors when the votes are counted on Jan. 6.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

