On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar stated that the coronavirus vaccines “don’t appear to be impacted by some of these modifications” in the virus and “they seem to be still spot on target with the different strains that we tend to see morphing among the COVID virus.”

Azar said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:10] “Well, we still need to get to the bottom of it. We’ve seen many different, what one might call strains of COVID-19, but here’s what’s really important for your viewers to know, as we now have these vaccines coming, these vaccines don’t appear to be impacted by some of these modifications. Viruses do change all the time. What’s great about these vaccines is that they seem to be still spot on target with the different strains that we tend to see morphing among the COVID virus.”

