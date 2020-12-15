https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-admits-to-battling-a-cold-after-repeatedly-coughing-clearing-throat

Joe Biden admitted late on Monday to having “a little bit of a cold” after he repeatedly coughed and cleared his throat during a speech earlier in the evening in which he called for unity and healing after attacking President Donald Trump and Republicans.

“Thank you, I have a little bit of a cold, I’m sorry, but look, you know, you did it, you did it, not a joke,” Biden said during a live stream, according to Fox News. “This campaign for president was more like the first time I ran as a 29-year-old for the Senate. I believed that ordinary folks and extraordinary folks would get together and make this work. You didn’t let us down. You didn’t let the country down. I really mean it, think about it.”

The 78-year-old tripped late last month and fractured his foot after an incident he claimed involved playing with his dog.

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball,” Biden claimed. “And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this and he ran. And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story.”

During Biden’s speech on Monday, which followed the Electoral College giving him enough votes to secure the presidency, he refused to talk about the federal criminal investigation into this son Hunter Biden.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden, “When did you find out your son was being investigated?”

Biden sarcastically responded, “Thanks for the congratulations. I appreciate it.”

Hunter Biden claimed in a statement last week that the federal criminal investigation that he is facing was a tax investigation from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware. However, Politico reported that there is a lot more going on than just the problems that Biden is facing out of the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“In addition to Delaware, the securities fraud unit in the Southern District of New York also scrutinized Hunter Biden’s finances, according to the person with direct knowledge of the investigation,” Politico reported. “The person said that, as of early last year, investigators in Delaware and Washington were also probing potential money laundering and Hunter Biden’s foreign ties.”

CNN reported that authorities were investigating “multiple financial issues” including whether Hunter Biden “violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.” The criminal investigation into Hunter Biden began before William Barr became Attorney General of the United States.

Politico also noted that Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, is reportedly caught up in a federal criminal investigation.

