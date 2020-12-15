https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/14/joe-biden-transition-goldman-sachs-blackrock/

President-elect Joe Biden has added two Goldman Sachs veterans to his transition team, Politico reported Monday.

Eric Goldstein and Monica Maher are among the latest to join Biden’s team, which has added dozens since the first formal disclosure a week after the Nov. 3 election, according to Politico. Goldstein is on a Department of Homeland Security Review Team, while Maher was added to the National Security Council Review Team.

Democrats value skin-level diversity. Democrats don’t value ideological diversity or redistributing power. Thus they get the transition that is based on their values. https://t.co/CTRw7M47IN — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 15, 2020

Goldstein, chief risk officer for Antares Capital, spent 18 years at Goldman as managing director in the Merchant Banking Division. Maher is currently the vice president of cyber threat intelligence at Goldman.

A Biden transition official told Politico Goldstein and Maher’s cybersecurity clearance could be valuable, as the Trump administration acknowledged hacks of the Commerce and Treasury Departments on Sunday.

“Given the events of the past day, having experts with this experience is critical for readiness on day one,” the official told Politico.

Goldstein and Maher join other recent Biden Wall Street picks. The president elect selected Brian Deese, a former Obama economic adviser and BlackRock executive to head the National Economic council. Adewale “Wally” Adeyemo, Biden’s pick to join Janet Yellen at the Treasury department, was a senior adviser for BlackRock from 2017 to 2019, according to The Wall Street Journal. (RELATED: Wall Street Completes Its Takeover Of Washington)