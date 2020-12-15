https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/12/15/billionaire-bill-gates-shut-down-bars-and-restaurants-for-6-months/
RUSH: Bill Gates was on CNN recently with Jake Tapper. The topic was the pandemic, and Bill Gates spoke about how bad the winter wave of the coronavirus outbreak is gonna be and basically said that we need to shut down bars and restaurants. It just needs to happen, and we need to shut ’em down for six months minimum.
So here we have a billionaire telling a reporter at CNN that we need to keep closing down businesses, and nobody says anything. Nobody challenges it. Nobody disagrees. Nobody. Why are we listening to Bill Gates? What in the world has Gates done? Where is his expertise on this? You know, Bill Gates could withstand being shut down for 10 years. But these bars and restaurants, these owners can’t do this! They’d be destroyed. They’d be wiped out.
RUSH: Which takes me back to this Bill Gates story. Bill Gates was on CNN with Jake Tapper. They were talking about the coronavirus pandemic. Let me get the actual sound bite, the transcripts up. All right. Here we go. This is I guess it’s Sunday morning, State of the Union is the show, Jake Tapper’s the host, talking to Bill Gates about the pandemic. And Tapper says, “There are a lot of governors who oppose bringing back these lockdown orders and forcing businesses to close. What do you think?”
GATES: Bars and restaurants in most of the country will be closed as we go into this wave. And I think, sadly, that’s appropriate. The next four to six months really call on us to do our best because we can see that this will end, and you don’t want, you know, somebody you love to be the last to die of coronavirus.
RUSH: All right. Okay. So we have a billionaire here. As far as you know that’s his only qualification. I don’t know what Bill Gates’ qualification is to determine when we have lockdowns, who gets locked down, for how long do they get locked down. Where is his level of expertise? And where is somebody on this show challenging this? He just gets to run around and say whatever he wants and nobody challenges this. And what is he saying? He says we need to keep closing down businesses.
So when did Gates become the expert in this? Why should anybody be taking advice from him? I know he donates a lot of money. I know he’s got this foundation where he does mosquito nets in Africa and so forth, does a lot of things like that, but I’m reading some bloggers here, the bloggers have checked into him. He’s not a doctor, and Gates is not a researcher. He’s not a professor in any medical field at all. Yet CNN and a bunch of other news networks very often ask for his opinion on health care issues.
But he’s not a medical expert. And they never question his reasoning. He just gets to pontificate and it’s because he’s a billionaire. (interruption) That’s right. It was Neil Cavuto. It was Cavuto who accused Trump of killing people by suggesting hydroxychloroquine. Neil Cavuto. That’s exactly right. I appreciate the reminder.
Anyway here you have Bill Gates all over CNN. Nobody challenging what he says. But Gates is out there ripping into Trump’s executive order that brings his America First stance to coronavirus vaccine distribution. Tapper then asks Gates, “When we gonna get back to a normal life?” The next sound bite here. Tapper says, “President Trump signed an executive order he says prioritizes distribution of the vaccine before it goes to people in other countries. What do you think of that strategy?”
GATES: I think we need to help all of humanity here. The U.S. is benefited from other countries’ work here, and we shouldn’t be entirely selfish in how we go forward. The extreme idea that everybody should die until we have the very last American vaccinated, that’s hardly the appropriate response.
RUSH: Good grief. Nobody is saying this. Nobody is saying that everybody in the world should die so that every last American gets vaccinated. Folks, this is classic. This is a classic illustration of people who are offended by the idea of America First or Make America Great Again. Gates is a globalist, and he believes that the United States is not the good guys. The United States trends toward being the problem.
So here he is suggesting that somebody out there in this world wants to make sure every American’s vaccinated first and the hell with the rest of the world, the hell with the rest of the world, and if some people die so that all Americans may get the vaccine and to hell with — That’s not at all on anybody’s list. It’s not a suggestion that anybody has, and it’s not who we as Americans are. As we have demonstrated over and over again time and time again. When natural disasters have hit, we’re the first on the scene of all nations in the world.
Now, Tapper asked Gates when he thinks we’ll be able to get back to some form of normal life. Gates predicts late summer, late summer we’re gonna get back to normal life. Well, how about the bar and restaurant owners that Gates wants to shut down for six more months? How in the world are they ever going to be able to reopen? They are going to be wiped out. They cannot withstand a six-month shutdown or a six-month lockdown.
These are small business owners. Restaurants and bars are small businesses. They’re never gonna be able to get back to a quote unquote normal life if they are shut down for six months like Bill Gates wants to shut them down. How are they gonna pay the mortgages on their businesses? How are they gonna pay the mortgages on their homes? Now, billionaires don’t have these concerns. Billionaires are not worried about mortgage payments and other bills that have to be paid.
These people that own these bars and restaurants, they just want to stay open, they want their employees working, they do not want six months of a shutdown or lockdown. Gates said the next four to six months really call on us to do our best because we can see that this will end, and you don’t want somebody that you love to be the last to die from coronavirus. Gates actually said, you know, early 2022, unless we help other countries get rid of this disease and we get high vaccination rates in our country the risk of reintroduction will be there and, of course, the global economy will be slowed down which hurts America economically in a pretty dramatic way.
This is obviously somebody out of touch. I know it’s an accusatory thing to say because, you know, we kind of celebrate billionaires in America. Well, some of us do. Some people equate being a billionaire with being brilliant. And that’s not necessarily the case at all. But, I mean, Bill Gates says more shutdowns needed, six months shutdown, bars and restaurants. That’s the last thing that’s needed. That is the last thing that’s gonna be helpful. Shutdowns don’t advance anything. They just delay the inevitable.
RUSH: By the way, one more thing on Bill Gates. Ted Cruz makes a really great point. He said that all of the government class — and by that we mean the government employees, political appointees, everybody in the cabinet-level departments. Virtually every government job, every person in a government job is getting paid through these shutdowns. Did you know that?
They tell a bar or restaurant, “We’re locking you down, buddy. You’re killing the country. You’re spreading the virus. You’re spreading disease. So we’re gonna shut you down for six months. We’re gonna wipe you out. We’re gonna put you out of business.” Everybody working for the government gets paid through these shutdowns and lockdowns. All of the teachers are being paid, whether or not there are classes.
All of the Democrat governors with their states shut down, they are getting paid. It is so easy for these people to shut us down as they pay absolutely no price for it. Their lives are unchanged. Same thing with Bill Gates. Bill Gates can stand there and suggest that every bar and restaurant needs to be shut down for six months, and it’s no skin off his back.
Gates thinks it will be next summer before the U.S. is close to returning to normal. “So at what point are the rest of us going to tire of billionaires — whose lives are completely unaffected by lockdowns, school closures, travel restrictions, and all the rest — telling us good little proles that we just have to wait a few more months?”
That’s former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson. Ted Cruz said, “Leftists: a millionaire & a billionaire discuss how they think its [sic] ‘appropriate’ to destroy & bankrupt small businesses across America. Tell you what…halt ALL salaries at CNN & Microsoft, stop paying Dem politicians & then let’s see if they think TWO MORE YEARS shutdown is OK.”
That’s Ted Cruz. Hey, if we’re gonna shut down, let’s shut it down. If we’re gonna shut down bars and restaurants, who’ve done nothing here, then let’s should know CNN. Let’s just do the equivalent of shutting ’em down. Let’s just cancel their salaries. Let’s just cancel every payment they get for working. Same thing at Microsoft. Let’s see how they feel about it. It’s a great response from Ted Cruz.