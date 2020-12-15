https://www.theepochtimes.com/bipartisan-group-of-lawmakers-unveils-details-of-covid-19-relief-proposal_3618891.html
A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Dec. 14 unveiled details of their two-part $908 billion COVID-19 relief plan that could form the basis of final talks between leaders in Congress. “Bipartisanship and compromise is alive and well in Washington, contrary to what you’ve been hearing. We’ve proven that,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), in announcing details of the two-part package that aims to provide economic relief to American workers and small businesses amid the pandemic. The first part of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus relief package is a $748 billion proposal that focuses on areas of agreement, such as providing nearly $300 billion in aid for small businesses, $300 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits, and more funding for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and testing. A separate $160 billion includes state aid sought by Democrats, and liability provisions that Republicans have sought as part of a relief package. …