Attorney Phil Kline from the Amistad Project and IT expert J.R. Carlson announced they will be releasing a major report on Wednesday exposing Mark Zuckerberg’s dark money cash for chaos in the 2020 election.

Kline will release his groundbreaking report exposing dark money in the election tomorrow at noon Eastern the Westin Arlington Gateway on Klebe Road in Arlington, Virginia.

According to Phil Kline’s announcement: The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society is hosting a national press conference tomorrow to release a groundbreaking report exposing a dark money apparatus of 10 nonprofit organizations funded by five foundations whose intent was to fundamentally undermine the electoral system.

This injection of hundreds of millions of dollars into the election — $500 million of which came from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg — violated state election laws and resulted in an unequal distribution of funding that deprived voters of both due process and equal protection.

We’re hosting a national press conference tomorrow to release a groundbreaking report exposing a dark money apparatus of 10 nonprofit organizations funded by five foundations whose intent was to fundamentally undermine the electoral system. Details below: pic.twitter.com/HLgtrciavu — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) December 16, 2020

