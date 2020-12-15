https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-de-blasio-vows-shutdown-in-weeks-ahead-restaurant-workers-protest-in-times-square/
BREAKING NOW: De Blasio Vows ‘Shutdown in Weeks Ahead’, Restaurant Workers Protest in Times Square
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio threatened residents with another “shutdown” in the weeks ahead Tuesday; saying the government will likely lockdown the Big Apple after Christmas to slow the spread of CoVID-19.
The post BREAKING NOW: De Blasio Vows ‘Shutdown in Weeks Ahead’, Restaurant Workers Protest in Times Square appeared first on Sean Hannity.