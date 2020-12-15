https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/12/15/brian-stelters-rant-on-fox-news-having-a-disproportionate-amount-of-hunter-biden-coverage-may-be-his-worst-yet-based-on-the-hilarious-chyron-used/

CNN is in desperation mode. Just as they should be thrilled and in celebration mode over Joe Biden they sure sound awfully defensive and petulant.

Brian Stelter has been rather upset about Fox News. (Wait — we should have placed BREAKING before that detail.) This time he is bothered that they both initially covered the Hunter Biden scandal, and that today, as most networks have found a way to finally report on the story, Fox is reporting on it too much.

Fox News *led* this hour with “more fallout from Hunter Biden investigation.” This is further proof of what I said on Sunday: Journalism is all about proportionality, and Fox has a big problem with portion control. Here’s the essay pic.twitter.com/55X08o6ebo — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 14, 2020

This is probably the technique at play; complaining about how much coverage Fox is giving the Biden and Swalwell stories will qualify then for CNN to say ”we covered those stories”.

And you thought CNN wouldn’t set aside any time to talk about Hunter Biden and Eric Swalwell. Ye of little faith. pic.twitter.com/CYuJ4XFOql — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 15, 2020

And of course, there is built in comedy when a network that belched out Russian Collusion coverage for 4 years complains about another network harping on a story for a couple of weeks.

Tater’s tweets on the matter just invited the scorn.

how it started: how it’s going: pic.twitter.com/4rUkB4dF7R — Kenny Baker (@Kennybaker85) December 15, 2020

And for deeper irony, there is his comments on obsession.

Potato is so obsessed with Fox. — Michelle Anderson 🇺🇸 (@MichPAnders) December 15, 2020

No lie. If Fox covering a news story is obsession then Brian poring over Fox content every- single- day haas to deserve a completely new psychological designation.

And there is more problems with his words.

So is the flip side of his argument that CNN is starving viewers of information? Proportionality goes both ways. Me? I think I suffer from Media Bulimia…binge and purge on the stories. At least I can say I tasted a variety of news sources. — Steve K (@YourSteve) December 15, 2020

Valid question. And one Brian will never answer.

I honestly want to know what kind of dirt that guy has on the execs at CNN? It’s the only way to explain how he has his own show. — Okay 🇺🇸 (@mythbuster1304) December 15, 2020

Now, about those graphics. Exactly WHO at CNN thought that chyron was a good idea to place below the image of Brian?!

…or portion control, obv… — Kieran, Joe Biden’s Tapioca Dealer (@KieranEleison) December 15, 2020

Maybe Brian should take some of his own advice ad learn portion control while driving through Mickey D’s. — Clay Simpson (@ClayCsimpson) December 15, 2020

His projection with portion control is the stuff of which psychology books are written. — Double J sometimes Jsquared (@jsquaredftl) December 15, 2020

Is he really lecturing on portion control ?…..really ? — President-elect, King Heisenberg (@cookiedude1982) December 15, 2020

Seems he doesn’t see the irony of talking about portion control. Was this a Ron Burgundy moment? To the teleprompter guy, I salute you. pic.twitter.com/Ay96JCotf2 — El Chumpo aka El Grampi (@reaccionapr) December 15, 2020

And to put a seasonal-appropriate tree topper on this story, Stelter in the past has declared he is the one who proofs and oversees all the chyrons used on his program. So this delicious piece of comedy comes as a result of the punchline himself.

Let’s be honest – the next four years are going to be hilarious from the media perspective.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

