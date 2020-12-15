https://www.oann.com/britain-needs-eu-to-move-for-mutually-beneficial-trade-deal-minister-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=britain-needs-eu-to-move-for-mutually-beneficial-trade-deal-minister-says



FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

December 15, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union will need to move in negotiations but it is in the interests of both Britain and the bloc to get a trade deal, British minister Steve Barclay said on Tuesday.

“The fundamentals remain the same, it is in both sides interest to have a deal,” Barclay, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News.

“Whether there is a deal is not simply down to the actions of the Prime Minister. It needs the EU to move.”

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

