CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia Inc. rejected two ads from President TrumpDonald TrumpHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Top GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote MORE‘s reelection campaign that contained baseless allegations of widespread election fraud, Bloomberg reported Monday.

An unidentified source told the news outlet that claims made in the ads could not be substantiated.

A statement from the Trump campaign obtained by Bloomberg indicated that the ads, meant to “inform viewers of the widespread corruption that occurred in the 2020 election,” would run on unspecified national news networks. A tracking firm, Advertising Analytics, told Bloomberg it had no record of the ads appearing on any of the major networks.

The Trump campaign and WarnerMedia spokespeople did not immediately return requests for comment from The Hill.

The president and his allies have continued to make claims about election and voter fraud in the weeks following President-elect Biden’s victory last month. Legal efforts to stop the certification of individual states’ results failed repeatedly prior to Monday’s Electoral College vote, which recognized Biden’s win.

Trump vowed in a tweet early Tuesday to continue his baseless claims of election rigging in a tweet declaring: “Much more to come!”

CNN rejected an ad from the Trump campaign in late October, with WarnerMedia stating at the time that a clearance team had pointed out unsubstantiated claims about President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Senate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general MORE and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Defense: US sanctions NATO ally Turkey over Russian defense system | Veterans groups, top Democrats call for Wilkie’s resignation | Gingrich, other Trump loyalists named to Pentagon board OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Countries roll out 2030 Paris Accord goals amid US absence | Biden eyes new EPA picks as Nichols reportedly falls from favor | Kerry faces big job on climate, US credibility Bipartisan group unveils two-part 8 billion coronavirus package MORE (D-Calif.).

“WarnerMedia Commercial Clearance has not accepted America First Action’s advertisement ‘We Are America’ for its networks as the ad does not meet its commercial clearance standards,” the company stated at the time. “Specifically, the ad asserts that Biden will raise taxes on the middle class. That claim is not adequately substantiated and has been judged false by independent fact-checkers. The advertisement also mischaracterizes Nancy Pelosi as a socialist.”

