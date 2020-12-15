https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/530405-devos-urges-education-dept-staff-to-resist-when-biden-takes-office

Education Secretary Betsy DeVosBetsy DeVosMaking higher education great again 17-year-old diagnosed with COVID-19 after school required her to take SAT in person Trump taps Conway, Chao to government posts in waning days of administration MORE pressed staffers at the Education Department to “resist” the incoming Biden administration, according to audio of her remarks obtained by Politico.

“Let me leave you with this plea: Resist,” DeVos said at a departmentwide virtual meeting. “Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what’s right for students. In everything you do, please put students first — always.”

The remarks, echoing language of “resistance” from liberal activists, also noted that thousands of the department’s career employees “will be here through the coming transition and beyond” as President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Senate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general MORE is anticipated to overhaul the agency.

The Education Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Among other things, DeVos touted her decision to revamp Title IX rules governing sexual assault, one of her most controversial acts as Education secretary.

DeVos said that it was her goal in office “in everything we accomplished was to do what’s right for students” and that “four years later it’s still my focus and it’s still my hope for all of you.”

DeVos has faced a rocky tenure as Education secretary, though she has been one of the few Cabinet officials to serve the entirety of the Trump administration. She battled with agency staff over reorganizations and workplace policies and earned the fierce ire of Democrats over a number of her policies, including her Title IX changes and her vocal support for private schools in her job overseeing the nation’s public institutions.

