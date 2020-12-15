https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/allen-west-new-union

After the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss Texas’ lawsuit against Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Texas GOP chairman Allen West proposed an idea for law-abiding states with nowhere else to turn: Band together to “form a Union of states that will abide by the Constitution.”

On the “Glenn Beck Radio Program” Monday, West said the four states sued by Texas must face consequences for their unconstitutional handling of the presidential election, and with the high court refusing to hear the case, those law-abiding states must now find a new solution.

So, does West believe seceding is the only option left? In this clip, he makes it clear he is not advocating secession, but does believe certain states should respond to the Supreme Court decision that left many Americans feeling hopeless.

Watch the video below:







Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

