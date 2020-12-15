https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/dominion-voting-machines-trying-hide-relationship-solar-winds/

Dominion is trying to hide their relationship with Solar Winds.

We reported yesterday that late Sunday night the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a rare Emergency Directive 21-01, in response to a KNOWN COMPROMISE involving SolarWinds Orion products.

It turns out that Dominion was trying to hide the fact that they were connected with Solar Winds:

Dominion deleted the reference and link to “SolarWinds” from their website, but we have the archive still. Now you see it… now you dont.https://t.co/oSdLXpWSJPhttps://t.co/JDWWFVfofr pic.twitter.com/NpuWdlS238 — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 15, 2020

One reader shared with us some thoughts about Solar Winds technology:

I work in IT and I am now left wondering if Solar Winds was used as a backdoor “jump host” to get into Dominion machines. If the machines each had a unique hostname and they were being connected to a central network it is a rational way to explain it. A “jumphost” is a server (which is very bad security practice, by the way) that contains all the hosts on a network with their hostnames and ip addresses so you can just “jump” to them or remote to them. If they did indeed put a backdoor in Solar Winds and connected these to a network, this is how they would do it: Solar Winds might be hacked to be a jumphost. I cannot say this is true for sure, but it is worth digging into. A “jumphost” is bad because it puts all your hosts and devices into one basket and if a hacker gets in there, you can only imagine what a nightmare they can create.

No wonder Dominion is trying to hide their connection to Solar Winds.

