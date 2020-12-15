https://www.theepochtimes.com/dominion-voting-systems-denies-findings-in-michigan-forensic-audit-report_3619312.html

Dominion Voting Systems, in response to a report from a company that performed a forensic audit in Michigan’s Antrim County, refuted the findings that were released Monday.

“There were no software ‘glitches’ that ‘switched’ votes in Antrim County or anywhere else,” the firm wrote. “The errors identified in Antrim County were isolated human errors not involving Dominion.”

“Extremely thorough and rigorous audits are performed on all EAC certified tabulation systems by third-party test labs, chosen by the bipartisan Election Assistance Commission and accredited by a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology,” the company wrote in an email. “Their tests include complete source code reviews, volume and accuracy tests, along with post-election audits and verifications.”

The firm went on to describe the alleged problems described by Allied Security Operations as routine and due to officials in Antrim County failing to update the tabulator software.

Dominion said, “Antrim County does not license nor use digital adjudication. To the extent Antrim County needed to resolve any absentee ballots, it was done manually … outside the tabulation system.”

The company also said that Antrim County and other areas where Dominion machines are used have a “paper ballot record” for all votes that were cast.

Allied Security and co-founder Russell Ramsland, however, found that ballot-adjudication logs and the security logs for the Nov. 3 general election appear to have been removed; logs for prior elections are still present on the machines.

“The adjudication process is the simplest way to manually manipulate votes. The lack of records prevents any form of audit accountability, and their conspicuous absence is extremely suspicious since the files exist for previous years using the same software,” Ramsland wrote. “We must conclude that the 2020 election cycle records have been manually removed.”

The absence of the adjudication logs is particularly alarming because the forensic exam found that the voting machines rejected an extraordinary number of ballots for adjudication, a manual process in which election workers determine the ultimate outcome for each ballot.

Ramsland, meanwhile, said that machines his team examined in Antrim County had an error rate of 68.05 percent—far higher than what the Federal Election Commission allows, or 0.0008 percent.

Going further, he described the machines as a “national security issue” and suggested President Donald Trump take executive action.

“Because the intentional high error rate generates large numbers of ballots to be adjudicated by election personnel, we must deduce that bulk adjudication occurred. However, because files and adjudication logs are missing, we have not yet determined where the bulk adjudication occurred or who was responsible for it,” Ramsland remarked.

Ivan Pentchoukov contributed to this report.

