U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris be vaccinated for coronavirus sooner rather than later.

Fauci told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that for “security reasons” the vaccinations should be rolled out, with Biden leading the way. He said:

This is a person who very soon will be the president of the United States. Kamala Harris will very soon be vice president of the United States. For security reasons I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can. You want him fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January. So that would be my strong recommendation.

Fauci acknowledged President Donald Trump probably still has coronavirus antibodies in his system that will protect him for at least several months, however he believed Trump should get the vaccine as well to be “doubly sure.”

“If he were asking me, I would recommend that he do that, as well as Vice President Pence,” Fauci said. “You still want to protect people that are very important to our country.”

Trump was hospitalized with coronavirus in early October, as Breitbart News reported. He has since made a full recovery.

