A Washington state elector became emotional Monday while describing his terminal diagnosis and his desire to make his remaining time “count.”

“[In] November, I was told there is no more medical treatment that can help me so it was important for me to do this one thing that I could do while I still can,” Jack Arends said at the state Capitol in Olympia. The Democrat eventually broke down in tears as he reached the end of his speech, with another elector, Julian Wheeler, walking over to comfort him.

Arends, one of the state’s 12 electors, focused the early part of his speech on “begin[ning] the end of the Trump administration” before pivoting to a discussion of his health.

“It will be up to others to do the hard work of rebuilding our nation, as my health is failing,” he said, adding “I was glad to do my duty” in casting his electoral vote for President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Senate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general MORE.

Jack Arends, a terminally ill elector from Washington state, becomes emotional while doing his duty in casting his vote for Biden/Harris. pic.twitter.com/yBWRNi8ag1 — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 15, 2020

Once Arends concluded his remarks, the state’s Republican secretary of state, Kim Wyman, said it was an “honor” to be present with him.

“I am deeply touched by your emotion and I’m so glad that you’re here and that you are able to be one of the electors representing our state,” she said, according to The Washington Post.

Arends told the Everett Herald that he was diagnosed with an untreatable heart valve condition days before he was named an elector.

“I don’t know how much time I am going to have on this Earth, but I am going to make it count while I am here, and that includes being an elector,” Arends told the newspaper. “It’s that one last box I want to check — I am determined to check it.”

