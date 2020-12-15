https://hannity.com/media-room/exodus-thousands-of-big-city-residents-migrating-to-austin-nashville-phoenix-during-covid-pandemic/
EXODUS: California Population Growth Plunges to Lowest Level Since 1900
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.23.19
California’s population growth plunged to the lowest level since 1900 in recent months; with residents fleeing the region over high-taxes, illegal immigration, crime, and homelessness.
“The number of Californians increased to 39.96 million, with new data from the Department of Finance showing mostly downward trends,” reports the Los Angeles Times. “They are rooted in fewer births, coupled with increased deaths among an aging population. The Golden State, however, has also seen changes in international migration, along with more and more residents leaving the state.”
“According to the agency, natural increase (with 452,200 births and 271,400 deaths) accounted for an additional 180,800 people to the state. Still, these gains were offset by losses in net migration — that is, the total amount of people moving into the state minus the total amount of people moving out. Notably, said Eddie Hunsinger, a demographer with the Department of Finance, even though the net international migration added to the state’s population, there was substantial negative domestic net migration, which resulted in a loss of 39,500 residents. This, said the department, marks ‘the first time since the 2010 census that California has had more people leaving the state than moving in from abroad or other states,’” adds the website.
Read the full report at the Los Angeles Times.
EXODUS: California Residents FLEE as Crime Rises, Home Prices ‘Soar’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.07.18
Nearly one million residents fled California between 2006 and 2016, with thousands planning on leaving the Golden State as crime rates reach record highs and home prices continue to soar.
According to Market Watch, locals have had enough of high taxes, rampant homelessness, ‘unconstitutional’ immigration policies, and a lack of affordable housing; prompting a “mass exodus” from the west coast towards other regions of the country.
Industry experts predict an additional 3 million people will leave the state by the year 2025.
“California homeowners spend an average of 21.9% of their income on housing costs, the 49th worst in the nation, while renters spend 32.8%, the 48th worst,” writes the report.
“The median rent statewide in 2016 was $1,375, which is 40.2% higher than the national average. And the median home price was — wait for it — more than double that of the national average,” it adds.
Read the full story here.