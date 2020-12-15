https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/15/failing-upwards-biden-picks-susan-rice-to-lead-domestic-policy-after-years-of-foreign-policy-disasters/

Susan Rice, former UN Ambassador and National Security Adviser under President Barack Obama, is set to become Biden’s domestic policy adviser, but her only experience is in foreign policy, an area in which she has continually failed the American people.

While the Biden transition team’s press release claimed that “Rice is among our nation’s most senior and experienced government leaders with the skills to harness the power of the federal government to serve the American people,” Rice does not have a domestic policy record worth lauding.

As a matter of fact, her political resume solely consists of foreign policy spanning from her time as the assistant secretary of state for African affairs in the Clinton State Department, her position as a senior foreign policy fellow at the left-leaning Brookings Institute, her time as senior foreign policy adviser for the Kerry/Edwards presidential campaign, serving as American ambassador to the U.N. and eventually becoming Obama’s national security advisor. She concluded her time in the Obama White House only to move on to American University as a visiting research fellow focused on, you guessed it, foreign policy.

This resume, while expected for someone lobbying for a foreign policy position in an incoming administration, does not equate to a domestic policy record, leaving many to speculate about the political benefits Biden sees in naming her to the position.

Rice’s lack of domestic policy was viewed as a positive in her race for Biden’s vice-presidential pick, but now that she’s named to the domestic policy adviser position, it’s cause for concern that her position on a number of domestic policy issues are unknown.

Yet, Biden chose her to join the White House, strategically pushing her past a risky and challenging Senate confirmation, a concern of Rice and other Democrats who wanted her in the Secretary of State position in the past.

Regardless of how or why she landed a spot in the domestic side of the Biden administration with exactly zero domestic policy qualifications, Rice’s reliance on her foreign policy background to inform her new position should be concerning to many Americans.

Not only did she falsely claim that the deaths of four Americans at Benghazi were the result of a spontaneous demonstration, but she also engaged with Russian collusion hoaxers to target Michael Flynn, and still refuses to answer questions about her knowledge of the Biden family’s foreign business affairs.

1. Benghazi, Libya

While Rice was not national security advisor in 2012 when terrorists attacked the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, she publicly weighed in on the situation, making false claims that the deaths of Americans were simply the result of demonstrations in Cairo over a video criticizing Islam gone wrong.

“Our current best assessment, based on the information that we have at present, is that, in fact, what this began as, it was a spontaneous — not a premeditated — response to what had transpired in Cairo. In Cairo, as you know, a few hours earlier, there was a violent protest that was undertaken in reaction to this very offensive video that was disseminated,” she told Jake Tapper on ABC’s “This Week” the Sunday after the attack.

“Based on the best information we have to date, what our assessment is as of the present is in fact what began spontaneously in Benghazi as a reaction to what had transpired some hours earlier in Cairo where, of course, as you know, there was a violent protest outside of our embassy– –sparked by this hateful video,” she echoed in an interview on CBS.

“We do not– we do not have information at present that leads us to conclude that this was premeditated or preplanned,” she continued.

Despite her claims, State Department documents contain an email that confirms the Obama administration knew the day after the Sept. 11 attack that it was not “a random act of violence stemming from an anti-Muslim video.”

On a September 12, 2012 phone call, State Department Under-Secretary Patrick Kennedy also clearly stated that “this was a direct breaching attack” and was not connected to the Cairo protests or video cited by officials shifting the blame around for the attack.

“The attack in Cairo was a demonstration. There were no weapons shown or used. A few cans of spray paint,” he clarified.

2. Hunter Biden

Rice first became national security adviser to Obama in 2013, around the same time that then-Vice President Joe Biden used Air Force Two on “an official government trip to China,” accompanied by his son Hunter Biden who began meeting with Chinese businessmen to “build a Chinese private equity firm,” which Hunter would sit on the board of. Just days after the joint trip, Shanghai authorities approved the firm with a Chinese business license.

Since the Biden family’s trip, the firm reportedly channeled at least $2.5 billion into automotive, energy, mining, and technology deals on behalf of investors, including a joint acquisition of the Michigan motor company Henniges in 2015, “the biggest Chinese investment into U.S. automotive manufacturing assets to date,” during Rice’s tenure as national security adviser.

Emails uncovered by the New York Post from a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden and published in October show that Joe and his family stood to profit from some of his son’s deals with officials linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CPP), which Hunter said would be “interesting to me and my family.”

“An email dated for May 13, 2017 obtained by Fox News features talk of ‘remuneration packages’ for six individuals with a multi-million dollar deal with a Chinese energy company. The same email identified Hunter Biden as the “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC.” CEFC China Energy Co. Ltd. is the Chinese energy firm founded by Ye Jianming, who held positions with the CCP and reportedly offered Hunter Biden $10 million a year for introductions alone,” The Federalist previously reported.

In 2014, while Rice was still in her position, Hunter joined the executive board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, making more than $50,000 a month while Joe served as the Obama admin’s “public face” for U.S. policy concerning Ukraine. A Federalist analysis of Hunter Biden’s pay reveals he was being showered in excess compensation nearly double the salaries of board members with larger corporations within the same industry, despite having no experience in the field.

It was during this time that, while Joe repeatedly lied when claiming he never spoke with Hunter, “or with anyone else,” about his son’s potentially criminal overseas business activity, Hunter introduced a senior advisor named Vadym Pozharskyi to his Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, to his vice president father.

“Thank you for inviting me to DC and giving me an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together,” Pozharskyi, wrote in an email recovered by the Post.

3. Michael Flynn

During her time as Obama’s “right-hand woman,” Rice lied about her involvement in the Obama admin’s targeting of the Trump campaign and her role in the unmasking for her successor Michael Flynn.

Not only did Rice “request the identities of U.S. persons in raw intelligence reports on dozens of occasions that connect to the Donald Trump transition and campaign, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter,” but she lied about it claiming she knew “nothing about this.”

Just weeks later, Rice admitted she tried to unmask information on Trump and his associates and family members, strategically claiming that it was “absolutely not for any political purposes.”

Later in 2017, CNN reported that Rice told House investigators that she had unmasked some senior Trump officials “to understand why the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates was in New York late last year.”

According to the report, the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan had circumvented some diplomatic courtesy, which, apparently, was enough justification to spy on American citizens.

In May of 2020, it was revealed that Rice assisted in the Obama admin’s targeting of Flynn, sending herself an email on Trump’s inauguration day, “detailing the Jan. 5 meeting between her, Obama, then-Vice President Joe Biden, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and fired former Federal Bureau of Investigations Director James Comey.”

In the emails, Rice details her knowledge of the admin’s singling out of Flynn, who they claimed to be concerned about due to Russian connections and potentially withhold sensitive security information from.

“Comey said he does have some concerns that incoming NSA Flynn is speaking frequently with Russian Ambassador Kislyak,” Rice wrote. “Comey said that could be an issue as it relates to sharing sensitive information.”

“President Obama asked if Comey was saying the NSC should not pass sensitive information related to Russia to Flynn,” Rice continued. “Comey replied ‘potentially.’”

“[Comey] added that he has no indication thus far that Flynn has passed classified information to Kislyak, but he noted that ‘the level of communication is unusual.’”

If Rice’s handling of these issues is any indication of how she plans to approach U.S. domestic policy, Americans should be concerned. Rice’s foreign policy experience is littered with liabilities and without any domestic policy experience, it’s hard to see how she wouldn’t rely on her previous roles to carry out new policies through her role in the Biden admin.

