Fairfax County Public Schools is warning parents that just because kids are at home doing virtual school doesn’t mean that snow days are a thing of the past:

A friend on fb is telling me Fairfax County is closing virtual schooling for an inch of snow. — Holden (@Holden114) December 15, 2020

School hasn’t been close yet, but that’s the plan under certain weather conditions:

@FCPSSupt: “..we do anticipate that there will be “typical” snow days as we have had in past years.” How much taxpayer money did @fcpsnews and @fairfaxcounty spend to ensure every student and teacher could participate remotely? #openfcps — NittanyGal (@skwmnittany) December 15, 2020

And the insanity continues:

How can @fcpsnews justify “typical” snow days when the most students are virtual? Yet another example of their lack of care for students. When you are virtual (or can easily transition to) there is no need for snow days where there is no school at all! @DoBetterFCPS #OpenFCPS — Ryan Walker (@RPW61) December 15, 2020

Faceplam, indeed:

We are fully virtual in our county, but we still might have snow days. 🤦‍♂️ FCPS Inclement Weather Information | Fairfax County Public Schools https://t.co/I0QK4qRz3T — Schültzie (@muffnbear) December 15, 2020

Details here:

Dear FCPS Staff and Community, As many of you may know, snow is in the forecast this week. FCPS will utilize additional approaches for observing “snow days” during the 2020-2021 inclement weather season. These approaches include both synchronous instruction (teacher-led) and asynchronous instruction (independent). If conditions are warranted, we do anticipate that there will be “typical” snow days as we have had in past years. As with any inclement weather event, each one is very different than the other, and they can present unique challenges for our students, staff, and community. For your understanding, please see some of the potential options for snow days this season: All Schools and Central Offices Closed. No In-person or Virtual Learning

Synchronous (teacher-led) Virtual Learning for All Students. Division Operations are Open, School Building Workspaces May or May Not Be Available

Asynchronous (independent) Virtual Learning for All Students, Division Operations are Open, School Building Workspaces May or May Not Be Available The safety of our students and staff is a priority any time a decision must be made regarding school closures and delays during a weather situation. Poor road conditions may affect bus transportation for students learning in school buildings. Road conditions also impact staff from going to work to prepare student meals and distribute them on bus routes. In order to count as a day of instruction, schools are required to provide meals to students according to the Virginia Department of Education. Power outages can impact students and staff during an instructional day whether they are in person or in virtual instruction. There are many possible scenarios that will influence our decisions. Fortunately, all students have been provided devices to be able to participate in virtual learning. We will continue to evaluate how weather conditions impact our operations and we will notify you as we have in the past through the FCPS website, Twitter, Facebook, email, text messages, and the local media. FCPS leadership will continue to monitor weather forecasts and conditions and make determinations regarding inclement weather delays and closures on an individual basis. Fairfax County Public Schools

Any bets on how often they invoke the “Asynchronous” option where teachers aren’t required to teach but kids will be given “independent” virtual learning?

They are going to make snow days “independent” work days. Meaning no teaching, but the county gets credit for it being a school day — Furious Styles (@NovaLDiamond) December 15, 2020

This is the same school district we’ve told you about where failing grades are up 83% this year:

The teacher’s union in Fairfax County has consistently fought to keep schools remote through the academic year and the students are suffering the most because of ithttps://t.co/3f6I7wt3LI https://t.co/tzncoMdgu4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 24, 2020

And their answer to this, besides closing virtual school on snow days, is apparently to just change the grading scale:

Fairfax Co. Public Schools plans to respond to uptick in failing grades with new grading policies | WTOP https://t.co/LRSdDHqyvc pic.twitter.com/w1d5no8bP6 — hypervocal (@hypervocal) December 13, 2020

