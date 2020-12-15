https://stream.org/farewell-twitter-goodbye-youtube/

After multiple short-term suspensions, and the doubling of my followers thanks to my pieces on Sidney Powell, Twitter at last expelled me. The last straw was a Swiftian joke I made in response to the latest transgenderist attack on the existence of human biology.

Remember the rules, people. It’s okay to argue that every young person on earth should have his or her puberty blocked, using dangerous hormones. It’s fine to promote, in all seriousness, hunting down every last unborn baby with Down Syndrome, and killing him in the womb. Or to defend China’s massive use of Uyghur slave labor to make Nike sneakers, Apple products, or just plain pick cotton in the fields. It’s also acceptable to promote a global totalitarian religious state that persecutes homosexuals — as long as that state is Muslim.

Obsessed Billionaires Trying to Transform Our Species

But don’t cross the trans community. It has obsessed trans billionaires funding it, as Jennifer Bilek documents in her can’t-miss piece at The Standard. (One of them is the brother of Governor Pritzker of Illinois.) Pharmaceutical companies stand to make many billions more selling sex-change hormones to young people whom the trans movement convinces that they need them.

Given how few people naturally develop gender dysphoria (are we still allowed to call it that?), and how much money is behind encouraging their delusions and imposing them on us all, the trans cause may be the best-funded evil cause, per capita, on earth.

Its goals are modest: force the whole human race to deny we are mammals, divided into two clear, coherent sexes. To break down every human institution (which is most of them) built on that solid, biological fact. And to silence all speech to the contrary, if need be by threats of prison.

Countless Billions for Pharmaceutical Giants

Is that too much to ask? The transgenderist demands exceed those of Communist revolutionaries, who only wish to wipe out private property, religion, and the family. If Marxists believe that we are not social mammals but actually insects meant to live in hives like termites, the trans agenda goes further. It wants to portray us as moray eels or clownfish, which spontaneously change their sexes.

Of course, we can’t do that naturally. To manage the unconvincing, sterile, and usually grotesque outcome of trans transitions, we must pour money (including public money) into the coffers of massive pharmaceutical companies and well-heeled plastic surgeons.

David Against Leviathan

Standing on the tracks trying to hold back this freight train are … a few churches that still cling to the truth about human nature, and philosophers here and there who haven’t yet been purged from campus. The kind of people who showed up at the Jericho March this past weekend, trying to stop the theft of the 2020 election, only to face cruel mockery by comfort-loving conservatives. They won’t be comfy for long.

We have seen what the Democrats have in mind for America. It looks like … New York City, now turning into a ghost town of dead restaurants, emptied office buildings, plummeting rents, and arbitrary tyranny. All this built on the skeletons of thousands of nursing home patients whom Governor Andrew Cuomo outright murdered by dumping COVID patients among them. All this to achieve a COVID death rate no better than that of Florida, which followed none of those insane policies.

Anarcho-Tyranny, Coming to Your Home Town

The Democrat America looks like last spring’s riots, where Marxist and anarchist thugs get to loot, beat, burn, and terrorize at will, while cops stand with hands in their pockets. Their Anarcho-Tyrannical masters, the Democrat mayors and governors, reserve deadly force for arresting … citizens who defend themselves. People like Kyle Rittenhouse, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, and Jake Gardner (RIP).

And farewell Youtube, too. The video Eric Metaxas and his crack producer Chris Himes made of my parody song, “Biden Did You Know?” hit 200,000 views last night. And disappeared this morning. That’s how things go. A little conservative or Christian speech may be let in between the cracks, so long as it’s viewed as harmless. Once it passes a certain threshold, it sets off the alarms at the “neutral platforms” such as Twitter, Youtube, and Facebook. Then they take out the gags and start frantically hitting the Cancel button.

We should keep on pushing back as hard as we can, if only for the sake of our own self-respect. We want to be able to tell our kids, and Our Lord on the day of Judgment, that we never chose comfort or false respectability over the truth. We should stand by our allies, even those who might stand outside our comfort zone, and be loyal to our champions, including President Trump.

Find Me on Facebook (for now) and Parler

If you like my columns, please make a point of sharing them on Twitter — for as long its overpaid, brainwashed employees permit you to. You may also follow me, for the moment, on my revived Facebook page, and over at Parler. Please go ahead and share Eric’s video, which is still alive over at Rumble.com.

We Can Still Stop the Steal

Meanwhile, keep praying. This fight is far from over, and continues on many fronts. The most urgent is our effort to save the 2020 election from foreign interference and home-grown fraud. As Trump aide Stephen Miller told Fox & Friends:

The only date in the constitution is Jan 20, so we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election. As we speak today, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states are going to vote and we’re going to send those results up to congress. This will ensure that all of our legal remedies will remain open. That means that if we win these cases in the courts, that we can direct that the alternate slate of electors will be certified.

We also have the fight for two Georgia Senate seats. Should the Steal succeed, they would make the difference between gridlock under a discredited, scandal-plagued “President” Biden, and one-party rule that destroys the U.S. Constitution by packing the Supreme Court. Should that happen, kiss religious freedom, gun rights, and most of our other key liberties goodbye.

John Zmirak is a senior editor at The Stream, and author or co-author of ten books, including The Politically Incorrect Guide to Immigration and The Politically Incorrect Guide to Catholicism. He is co-author with Jason Jones of “God, Guns, & the Government.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

