https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/senate-voter-fraud-election-fraud-denier/2020/12/15/id/1001697

Christopher Krebs, the former top U.S. cybersecurity official fired by President Donald Trump after he refuted claims of widespread election fraud, will testify during a hearing on election security this week before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, reports Politico.

Krebs, a high-ranking, lifelong Republican who directed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency at the Department of Homeland Security, was fired last month after he called out Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who acknowledged Biden as the president-elect Tuesday, calling the election legitimate, is holding the hearing on election “irregularities.”

“All I’m trying to do is hold a very upfront, straightforward hearing talking about what controls there are in place, what fraud does occur, what can we do to prevent fraud in the future,” Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Tuesday.

Johnson has also called former independent counsel Ken Starr and attorneys in key battleground states as witnesses.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the committee’s ranking member, questioned the hearing and suggested lawmakers focus on “defending the sanctity and security of our elections — not giving a bigger platform to those who wish to sow chaos in our democratic process.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

