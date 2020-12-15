https://www.theblaze.com/news/houston-voter-fraud-claims-arrest

A former Houston Police Department captain, trying to prove evidence of a massive voter fraud scheme in Texas, ran a man off the road and pointed a gun at his head after surveilling him for several days.

Details of the incident were released Tuesday in a news release.

Mark Anthony Aguirre allegedly told police that he was a part of a group of private citizens running their own civilian investigation into accusations of voter fraud.

The 63-year-old allegedly said that his group had been running 24-hour surveillance on a man he believed to be the mastermind of the massive voter fraud scheme, and he confronted him on the road.

Police say Aguirre rammed his SUV into the back of the man’s truck in October to force him to stop and get out of his vehicle.

Court documents say Aguirre pointed his handgun at the man and held him at gunpoint with his knee to his back until the police arrived.

Aguirre’s associates allegedly searched the man’s truck and drove it to another location. Police later found the truck abandoned.

Court documents say that Aguirre told the police that he believed the man had received $9.37 million to run the scheme, and that the man had used Hispanic children to sign the fraudulent ballots. He accused him of having 750,000 fraudulent ballots in his truck.

When police searched the man’s truck, they found only air conditioning parts and tools related to his job as an air conditioning repairman.

Police arrested Aguirre on Tuesday and charged him with second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“He crossed the line from dirty politics to commission of a violent crime, and we are lucky no one was killed,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg in a statement. “His alleged investigation was backward from the start — first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened.”

KPRC-TV reported that Aguirre had contacted them about widespread voter fraud before the election but that he couldn’t provide them with any evidence when they asked for it.

Court documents also said that Aguirre received $266,400 from a pro-Trump organization called the “Liberty Center for God and Country.” A spokesperson for the group told KPRC that they had hired Aguirre’s investigation firm, which had about 20 members, but that they did not believe Aguirre would do what police are alleging.

Aguirre could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His claims of a massive voter fraud scheme were found to be “baseless,” according to the Houston Police and the Harris County Election Security Task Force.

Here’s a local news report about the incident:







DA: Former Houston police captain accused of holding repairman at gunpoint in bogus voter fraud …



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

