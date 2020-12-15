https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fox-andfriends-bill-gates-covid-vaccine/2020/12/15/id/1001631

Bill Gates, whose foundation donated $1.6 billion toward COVID-19 vaccination research and delivery to third-world countries, got bashed on “Fox & Friends” for not sacrificing enough.

After playing a clip from a CNN interview with Gates, in which Gates talks about lockdown measures, including the closure of bars and restaurants, noting “trade-offs will have to be made,” Charles Payne wasn’t having any of it. The remarks start at the 12:50-minute mark.

“Well, here’s the question for Bill Gates. What sacrifice is he making?” Payne said, to which Brian Kilmeade replied: “None.”

“He [is] one of the richest people in the world … His growth gets to grow exponentially. Small business owners maybe folks who worked for 20, 30 years saved up, scraped, sacrificed, and finally opened up the businesses of their dreams. He willy-nilly says it’s a sacrifice we have to make,” Payne said.

The bitter takedown comes as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged to donate $1.6 billion to Gavi, which will work to deliver vaccines to the world’s poorest countries and research ways to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation has also donated $150 million to the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India — providing 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses, priced at less than $3 each, to impoverished nations around the world.

In total, the foundation has pledged to donate at least $420 million, according to Forbes — in addition to the $1.6 billion going to Gavi — to help develop and deliver COVID-19 vaccines to low and middle-income countries.

USA Today reported that Bill and Melinda Gates have also donated $50 billion to the Gates Foundation.

Forbes estimates Bill Gates’ net worth is $119 billion, according to Forbes.

