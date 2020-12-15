https://trendingpolitics.com/rep-mo-brooks-goes-off-during-interview-says-trump-won-the-electoral-college-vows-to-stand-up-and-fight/
About The Author
Related Posts
EXPLOSIVE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Details ‘Not Appropriate’ Showers With Daddy Joe as a Child: ‘Was I Molested? I Think So’
October 25, 2020
Cowardly RINO Michigan Lawmakers Mock Dominion Whistleblower Harassed at Giuliani Hearing
December 6, 2020
Ted Cruz’s Hunting Trip Triggers Libtards
December 6, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy