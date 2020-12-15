https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/ron-johnson-hold-hearing-probing-2020-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

On Wednesday, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) is holding a hearing to probe the 2020 presidential election. Johnson, who is the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, will hear from several Trump campaign attorneys, who have been running a series of lawsuits across the country. Ken Starr, who was part of the president’s impeachment defense team, will also attend.

The Democratic members of the committee have invited Christopher Krebs, the former cybersecurity official who was fired in the wake of the election for asserting that no widespread voter fraud occurred, to testify.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is declining to participate in the hearing, siting his fear that such an event will undermine the results of a free and fair U.S. election. “We have a process in this country, under the Constitution and our judicial system, which should be followed. The idea of trying to change that process or interrupt it is, in my opinion, a grave mistake,” Romney told CNN last week.

Despite continued litigations efforts from Trump’s legal team, the Electoral College voted on Monday to affirm Joe Biden as the president-elect of the United States. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged on the chamber floor the win for the Biden/Harris ticket — though some Republicans have objected to McConnell’s actions.

When asked Monday whether Biden is the president-elect, Johnson said it is “certainly walking walking down that path, isn’t it?” Adding that he maintains his belief in the necessity of Wednesday’s hearing because there is “a large percentage of the American population that just don’t view this as a legitimate result for a host of reasons.”

Though, on Tuesday, Johnson said, “I haven’t seen anything that would convince me that the results — the overall national result — would be overturned.”

On January 6, Congress will meet fo formally count the Electoral College vote. Some Republican members of Congress have expressed interest in acting to challenge the results of the count. In order to move from a challenge to a debate, at least one Senator must join the objection. Last week, Senator Johnson said that today’s hearing will help him decide if he should join the objection. Rand Paul, another member of Johnson’s committee, has also hinted that he could join with the objecting congress members.

