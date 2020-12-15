https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chuck-grassley-hunter-biden-foreign-election/2020/12/15/id/1001703

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, poised to return as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in January, says “Joe Biden has a lot of explaining to do” with regard to his son Hunter Biden and brother James Biden about their potentially criminal overseas business dealings in Ukraine and China.

In a Senate floor speech Monday, Grassley outlined a nexus of nefarious relationships and criticized mainstream media outlets for trying to delegitimize the investigation he jointly led with fellow Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

“Hunter Biden and his associates and family members were connected to Chinese nationals and Chinese companies linked with the communist party and People’s Liberation Army,” Grassley said, referring to the investigation report. “This includes CEFC China Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries.

“Records show that a company linked to the communist regime sent Hunter Biden’s law firm millions of dollars.”

Grassley, who has served as Senate finance committee chairman since January 2019 but has been asked by Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., to retake the lead of judiciary in January, excoriated media outlets which dismissed the report he and Johnson released in September especially in light of Hunter Biden’s admission last week he is under investigation for his tax filings.

“These associations, and the millions of dollars that passed between and among Hunter Biden, James Biden and others, create criminal financial, counterintelligence, and extortion concerns,” Grassley said.

“That’s why I’ve since written to the Justice Department about the risk that Hunter and James Biden essentially served as agents of the communist Chinese government for purposes of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.”

Joe Biden has repeatedly refused to answer any questions regarding his son or brother, including Monday when he declared victory in the presidential race after the Electoral College voted.

After giving the speech, a reporter shouted, “When did you find out your son was being investigated?”

Joe Biden turned and said, “Thanks for the congratulations. I appreciate it,” The Epoch Times reported.

“Based on all the facts known to date, Joe Biden has a lot of explaining to do,” Grassley said.

